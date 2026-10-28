Japan experiments with autonomous AI chainsaw-wielding robots — video shows rail truck-mounted metal humanoid cutting down tree branches

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The frightening-looking mech in the demo still has a human operator, for now.

Chainsaw wielding robot works in rail maintenance
(Image credit: ANN News)
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A scary-looking humanoid robot with a chainsaw arm was shown in action on Japan's ANN News recently. The rail truck-mounted mech was being used by Japanese railway firm JR East to clear tree branches that had begun to impede rail tracks. The unnamed heavy machinery robot’s chainsaw and grabber arms are remotely controlled by a human in this instance. However, JR East is broadly integrating AI and robotic technologies across its operations to enhance safety, efficiency, and round-the-clock maintenance.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.