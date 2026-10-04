Robotics startup has real human vs. robot cage match, California responds with cease-and-desist order — regulator threatens misdemeanor charges after YouTuber fights three robotic humanoids

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It’s Real Steel come to life.

a robot knocked out in the REK ring
(Image credit: REK/YouTube)

A robotics startup just received a cease-and-desist letter from the state of California after it hosted a human vs. robot fight in San Francisco. REK founder and CEO Cix Liv shared the document on social media, with the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) telling the company to stop holding, promoting, or sponsoring these unsanctioned fights and that organizing them without a license is a misdemeanor. You can see the video of the fight that prompted the order by expanding the tweet below.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.