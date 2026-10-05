Russia's uncrewed robot tank fails during debut military display in front of President Putin — vehicle repeatedly lost control links and eventually got stuck in the mud despite the switch to a human driver

News
By
Published
President Putin at Centre-2026 command post exercise.
(Image credit: Office of the President of Russia)

Russia’s new Shturm uncrewed tank failed during its debut display at Tsentr-2026, a Russia-led strategic military exercise held from September 28 to October 3, 2026, losing its command-and-control (C2) link and eventually getting stuck in the mud. According to an October 3 Defense Blog post, the tank repeatedly lost its C2 radio link with its separate command vehicle, forcing organizers to abandon remote operations and switch to a human driver-mechanic for a demonstration in front of President Vladimir Putin.

Despite manual human control, the vehicle eventually got stuck in a muddy ditch beside a dirt track, with its tracks and front hull buried in the soil. The Shturm is a Russian heavy robotic, uncrewed assault tank system designed by Uralvagonzavod, a Russian machine-building company and the world’s largest tank manufacturer by output, primarily for urban combat

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Etiido Uko
Etiido Uko
News Contributor

Etiido Uko is a news contributor for Tom's Hardware covering the latest updates in big tech and the PC industry. He is a mechanical engineer and senior technical writer with over nine years of experience in documentation and reporting. He is deeply passionate about all things engineering and technology, and is an expert in gadgets, manufacturing, robotics, automotive, and aerospace.