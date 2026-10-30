5 years’ worth of salary in bonuses given to 700 eligible Micron workers as company continues to battle union — more than 4,300 production-line staff to receive three bonuses of more than $31,000, plus quarterly profit bonuses starting next year

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Micron’s Taoyuan union is still fighting over pay, though.

Micron logo on a wall
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Some 700 Micron employees in Taiwan will receive five years’ worth of salary in bonuses as the company announced three bonuses in a single payout. According to Digitimes, this accounts for about 17% of the over 4,300 production-line employees working at Micron Taiwan. The remaining staff will not come out empty-handed, though, as they will receive three bonuses in the month of October. The news comes as Micron continues to battle worker unrest and unions fighting for increased pay.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Faiakes
    I bet it's still peanuts compared to the billions they are raking in.
    Reply
  • bigdragon
    I think the wealth and good fortune should be spread to every employee at the DRAM manufacturers. Wages have been falling behind inflation and the cost of living for decades. It's time for the workers who actually make the machine go to get compensated -- not just the execs and investors this time!
    Reply