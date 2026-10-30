5 years’ worth of salary in bonuses given to 700 eligible Micron workers as company continues to battle union — more than 4,300 production-line staff to receive three bonuses of more than $31,000, plus quarterly profit bonuses starting next year

Some 700 Micron employees in Taiwan will receive five years’ worth of salary in bonuses as the company announced three bonuses in a single payout. According to Digitimes, this accounts for about 17% of the over 4,300 production-line employees working at Micron Taiwan. The remaining staff will not come out empty-handed, though, as they will receive three bonuses in the month of October. The news comes as Micron continues to battle worker unrest and unions fighting for increased pay.

The lump-sum payout consists of three incentives — an annual performance bonus that’s estimated to be between 7.5 and 12.5 months of salary for the majority of workers, a mass-production bonus amounting to 20% of their annual salary, plus a one-time $31,000 (NT$1,000,000) appreciation bonus which will be prorated for employees who haven’t reached a full year of service. Micron workers across the globe also expect a new quarterly profit bonus which will be paid 50% in cash and 50% in stock. This bonus will start in January 2027, with the first one to be paid 100% in cash.

Micron is following in the footsteps of Samsung and SK hynix, which have recently paid out massive bonuses to their workers of up to $400,000. This is a direct effect of the AI-driven memory chip boom, which saw the big three memory chip manufacturers — Micron, Samsung, and SK hynix — raking in massive orders from AI hyperscalers. The record profits that these companies are drawing from the appetite for AI data centers have led workers on production lines to demand a slice of the pie. Samsung workers voted to accept a $340,000 average bonus in May 2026, while SK hynix workers are set to receive $477,000 in bonuses this year, which could potentially grow to almost $900,000 in 2027.

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Despite this seemingly massive payout, the workers’ union at Micron Taoyuan is still in the midst of a dispute with management regarding their pay. Some officials of the group have already launched a one-day strike as they call for clearer profit-sharing arrangements and terms for bonuses, with nearly 70% of members at the Taoyuan site turning down management’s latest offer. The two sides are tentatively set to meet on November 6 again for further negotiations. On the other hand, the union at Micron Taichung has already agreed to a 10% employer’s contribution towards worker pensions and a tripling of their day-shift allowance.

These bonuses allow workers to get a share of the massive profits that the chipmakers are raking in at the moment, allowing them to stay competitive for chip talent. However, their reliance on performance and profit bonuses also means that these incentives could fall precipitously if AI demand falls and the demand cycle returns to normal.

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