AI chip smugglers exploit trade control loophole to bring banned HBM from South Korea into China — expensive memory chips packaged with cheap, unsanctioned processors to become legal exports

News
By
Published

Is it smuggling if it's technically legal?

Chip with HBM next to it
(Image credit: Getty Images / Bloomberg)
1

A memory smuggler has detailed how he gets export-controlled HBM chips from South Korea into China using a loophole. According to The Information, the smuggler owns a chip design firm that build cheap, low-performing processors that fall under the U.S. and South Korea’s export controls. They are then paired with expensive HBM from Samsung and SK hynix, that, on their own, are banned for export to China. But because export control rules only look at the performance of the server processor and not at the other components attached to it, this allows the HBM chips attached inside them to slip under the radar and make their way into China.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
TOPICS
Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • phead128
    Who is checking anyways? BIS is chronically understaffed and under budget, much less for enforcement of export controls.
    Reply