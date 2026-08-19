Ajinomoto reportedly cuts critical chip packaging film supply to China by 30% as domestic substitutes race to qualify — ABF restriction comes following Beijing's rare earth export curbs

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Ajinomoto holds over a 95% share, while China's self-sufficiency is below 5%.

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Japanese chemical maker Ajinomoto has reportedly told customers in mainland China that it will cut supply of ABF, the insulating build-up film that's used in nearly every high-end processor package, by 30%, according to a report from the Chinese outlet JW Insights, which cites unnamed supply chain sources.

If true, that would be painful for Chinese customers like Shennan Circuits, Xingsen Technology, and Shenghong Electronics, who rely on Ajinomoto's reported 95% global market share of the film. In contrast, China's self-sufficiency rate is thought to sit below 5%.

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Luke James
Luke James
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Luke James is a freelance writer and journalist.  Although his background is in legal, he has a personal interest in all things tech, especially hardware and microelectronics, and anything regulatory. 