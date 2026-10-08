AMD seeks 'broader partnership' with Samsung as it looks to secure memory supply — Samsung reportedly 'hopes to turn its memory supply relationship with AMD into foundry' orders for logic chips

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Order more chips at Samsung Foundry, get more HBM4 stacks for AI accelerators.

Samsung
(Image credit: Samsung)

A little less than seven months since signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) concerning memory supply and collaboration in various fields with Samsung, AMD's chief executive Lisa Su is visiting South Korea to secure additional supply of HBM memory for AI accelerators, reports Chosun.biz. Meanwhile, Samsung is seeking a broader partnership and 'hopes to turn its memory supply relationship with AMD into foundry' chip production orders, the report claims.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.