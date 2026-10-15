ASML reports record $13 billion quarter, vows to expand capacity as demand for lithography equipment soars — customers eager to secure orders in 2030 as demand is expected to outstrip 2027 and 2028 supply

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As the world needs more chips, ASML is the one who always wins.

ASML Headquarters
(Image credit: Getty Images / Freek Van Den Bergh)

ASML this week reported record quarterly revenue of $13.06 billion (€11.66 billion) and profitability of nearly $5.79 billion (€5 billion) as demand for advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment continues to accelerate and investments in AI infrastructure continue to increase. The company now expects demand for its lithography systems to exceed its production capacity in 2027 and 2028, despite plans to increase output substantially. Some clients are already interested in placing orders for equipment as far ahead as 2030, which makes ASML consider further capacity expansions beyond its previously announced intentions.

Record financial results

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.