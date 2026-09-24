ASML says it sold 'absolutely nothing' in Europe in 2026 — lithography giant calls on EU to help create demand

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Subsidies for fabs do not help.

ASML
(Image credit: ASML)

As the world's only supplier of EUV lithography systems, ASML is Europe's largest company by market capitalization, currently valued at around $660 billion. But ASML earned almost nothing in Europe this year, down from 1% in 2025 and 5% in 2024. As it turns out, European chipmakers did not buy any lithography equipment from ASML in 2026. Now, ASML is calling on EU authorities to help create demand for European chips.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • GenericUser2001
    Even with government subsidies, its just hard to get anything done in Europe these days. The best way to phrase it is that Europe is the sick man of Europe.
    Reply