ASML struggling to keep up with demand for chipmaking equipment as AI spending continues to boom — chipmakers are already looking to place orders for 2029 and 2030 output, CEO says demand could surpass capacity despite massive expansion plans

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ASML to increase prices starting in 2027

ASML
(Image credit: ASML)

ASML has said that the unprecedented spending and investment brought about by the artificial intelligence (AI) boom is not slowing down at all, as customers are already lining up to place orders for its advanced chipmaking tools for 2029 and 2030, according to a Reuters report citing ASML's Q3 2026 earnings published today, October 14. ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet said that the company would struggle to meet the demand despite plans announced in July to raise capacity by 30% in 2027 and another 30% in 2028. The company also confirmed on Wednesday that it will raise prices starting in 2027, with the full effect showing in 2028.

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Etiido Uko
Etiido Uko
News Contributor

Etiido Uko is a news contributor for Tom's Hardware covering the latest updates in big tech and the PC industry. He is a mechanical engineer and senior technical writer with over nine years of experience in documentation and reporting. He is deeply passionate about all things engineering and technology, and is an expert in gadgets, manufacturing, robotics, automotive, and aerospace.