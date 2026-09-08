Belgian-Chinese semiconductor researcher arrested over alleged GaN trade-secret theft — prosecutors suspect BelGaN insiders transferred chip IP to China before the company collapsed

A 52-year-old Belgian-Chinese man has been arrested on suspicion of espionage for allegedly transferring specialized semiconductor intellectual property and trade secrets from Belgian chipmaker BelGaN, where he worked, to China. According to an AP News report citing details released by Belgium's federal prosecutor’s office on September 7, the Beijing-born Belgian resident was taken into custody on May 10 at a Brussels airport while attempting to board a flight to China.

The suspect — identified by Belgian media only as H.L. — previously held a senior research position at the now-defunct BelGaN, which specialized in gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors. Investigators suspect he was concurrently leading a Chinese chip firm, GanKool, which was developing the exact same specialized gallium nitride chip technology as BelGaN. The company was established only a few months after H.L. joined BelGaN and was financed by a Chinese investment fund. The suspect now faces charges of industrial espionage, membership in a criminal organization, misuse of company assets, and unlawful disclosure of business secrets.

The espionage allegations emerged from an investigation into BelGaN's collapse. When the company collapsed into bankruptcy in the summer of 2024, Belgian authorities launched a routine financial probe into the failure. Investigators eventually uncovered highly unusual corporate activity. Instead of trying to keep BelGaN financially viable, the managers and the researcher may have actively tried to make the Belgian company “disappear” after transferring its proprietary knowledge. This led to further investigations that revealed GanKool’s existence and its connections to BelGaN.

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In addition to the researcher’s role, the investigators also found evidence linking BelGaN's last CEO, a Chinese national, to the same Chinese rival. The prosecutors have said a second suspect remains at large, with Belgian media speculating that the CEO is the suspect.

The incident highlights the increasingly intense competition over technology and intellectual property in the semiconductor industry, particularly as China pushes to reduce its reliance on foreign chip technology while the U.S. continues to restrict its access to advanced processors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Just last month, South Korean court documents accused Chinese memory maker CXMT of using a detailed “Project Hefei” roadmap to obtain Samsung's proprietary DRAM technology, including a 620-step process recipe. A former Samsung engineer has already been sentenced to seven years in prison over the scheme.

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