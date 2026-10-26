Cadence reveals Maestro, fine-tuned AI models built to run specialized chip design agents, with early access coming for 'select customers' in Q4 2026 — claims up to 30% higher quality results and up to 5x token efficiency over a general-purpose AI model

MEMBER EXCLUSIVE
News-analysis
By
Published

Customers can run the models on-premises and post-train them on their own designs and data.

Cadence diagram of AgentStack over five AI Super Agents, with the new Maestro AI models layer, the JedAI data and AI platform, and cloud or on-premises compute beneath.
(Image credit: Cadence)

Cadence, one of the largest electronic design automation (EDA) companies, has unveiled Maestro, its new portfolio of domain-specialized AI models tailored for its chip design agents, in a press release sent just ahead of earnings. In initial results compared with general-purpose AI models, Cadence claims up to a 30% improvement in the quality of results and that Maestro effectively uses fewer tokens for the same task, with up to 5x the token efficiency. The first models “are available to select early access customers” in Q4 2026, and customers may run them on Cadence’s cloud, public clouds, or customer-controlled on-premises environments and post-train them on their own “proprietary data, designs, and workflows.” To learn more about Maestro, we spoke with two Cadence executives: Rob Knoth, senior group director of strategy and new ventures, and Paul Cunningham, senior vice president and general manager.

This approach is distinct from Synopsys’ own specialized model, GPT-Synopsys, which will run on OpenAI-hosted infrastructure, without using customer data to train the model. The models of both EDA giants, announced less than a month apart, now split on where a customer’s design data goes. Where they might not differ is why: Paul Cunningham, senior vice president and general manager at Cadence, told Tom’s Hardware Premium that agent costs have “really started to explode,” adding, “And I think the world realized so.” That makes it a natural step, he said, to move more of the agents’ iterating “into the weights of the models themselves.”

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
TOPICS
Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.