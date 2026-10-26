Cadence, one of the largest electronic design automation (EDA) companies, has unveiled Maestro, its new portfolio of domain-specialized AI models tailored for its chip design agents, in a press release sent just ahead of earnings. In initial results compared with general-purpose AI models, Cadence claims up to a 30% improvement in the quality of results and that Maestro effectively uses fewer tokens for the same task, with up to 5x the token efficiency. The first models “are available to select early access customers” in Q4 2026, and customers may run them on Cadence’s cloud, public clouds, or customer-controlled on-premises environments and post-train them on their own “proprietary data, designs, and workflows.” To learn more about Maestro, we spoke with two Cadence executives: Rob Knoth, senior group director of strategy and new ventures, and Paul Cunningham, senior vice president and general manager.

This approach is distinct from Synopsys’ own specialized model, GPT-Synopsys, which will run on OpenAI-hosted infrastructure, without using customer data to train the model. The models of both EDA giants, announced less than a month apart, now split on where a customer’s design data goes. Where they might not differ is why: Paul Cunningham, senior vice president and general manager at Cadence, told Tom’s Hardware Premium that agent costs have “really started to explode,” adding, “And I think the world realized so.” That makes it a natural step, he said, to move more of the agents’ iterating “into the weights of the models themselves.”

(Image credit: Cadence)

Maestro takes this step through Cadence’s AI Super Agents, which “interpret design intent, decompose tasks” and “orchestrate the Maestro portfolio with other leading frontier and open-weight models,” evaluating trade-offs to guide decisions with domain expertise. It also uses reinforcement learning (RL), where Cadence’s “deterministic solvers evaluate outputs against engineering objectives, constraints and ground truth,” and, importantly, the results feed back into the models for improvement.

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The models include Nvidia’s Nemotron, and customers can run the customer-data training step themselves with Cadence’s fine-tuning harness, potentially “on their own GPUs, on their own network,” Cunningham said. He added that Nemotron, specifically, was “giving really solid results and actually improving very, very fast.”

One constant that keeps popping up with agentic EDA is the need to nail down what the numbers actually measure. In chip design, quality of results usually refers to the design’s power, performance, and area, though Cadence didn’t specify what its 30% figure measures. Both it and the 5x token efficiency figure are measured against “a general-purpose foundation model,” which Cadence told us is the open-source model Maestro started from before its training. The company wouldn’t name the foundational AI model that Maestro is derived from beyond mentioning that it is “one of the leading open source models that’s very competitive with commercial frontier models.”

Cadence credits the token savings to balancing its EDA and system design automation (SDA) “tool calls with LLM invocations.” As an analogy, Cunningham said, “You don’t need to drive to Safeway in the jet engine,” and you want to use “the right model at the right time for the right task.”

Runtime does matter, too: as Rob Knoth, senior group director of strategy and new ventures at Cadence, told Tom’s Hardware Premium in September that a tool call could take anywhere from hours to days to return a value, while the AI industry’s training loops are “used to minutes.” Efficiency could also lower costs, since Maestro use counts toward Cadence’s agent pricing, a subscription with a consumption allowance and charges for use beyond it, Cunningham said. He didn’t say whether the token savings cut a customer’s bill.

Being flexible for the customer is a key element of any solution, and for Cadence’s competitor Synopsys, this lies in Autopilot, which Synopsys says allows customers to “choose among commercial, open-source, and fine-tuned language models” across “Synopsys-managed and customer-managed deployments,” with cloud or on-premises infrastructure. For agent security, such as sandboxing, Cadence says it’s working with Nvidia on an integration with Nvidia’s OpenShell Reference Architecture, which Nvidia launched last week, naming both Cadence and Synopsys. These options can help protect customer intellectual property.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cadence Maestro vs. GPT-Synopsys Header Cell - Column 0 Cadence Maestro GPT-Synopsys Announced Oct. 26, 2026 Sept. 30, 2026 What it is A portfolio of domain-specialized AI models for Cadence’s AI Super Agents A specialized model that operates Synopsys’ tools directly Model partner Nvidia (Nemotron, OpenShell) OpenAI Models Post-trained LLMs, trained decision models and agent skills, blended with frontier and open-weight models, including Nemotron OpenAI frontier models Where it runs Cadence’s cloud, public clouds or customer-controlled on-premises environments OpenAI-hosted infrastructure Customer data Customers can post-train it on their own data, designs and workflows, with Cadence’s fine-tuning tools Customer data isn’t used to train the model Claimed results Up to 30% higher quality of results and up to 5x token efficiency vs. a general-purpose foundation model, the unnamed open-source model Maestro started from (initial results; measure not stated) None disclosed Availability First models to select early-access customers in Q4 2026 No date; early technology engagements underway Customers named Socionext, Silicon Labs (Nvidia as partner) None Pricing Subscription with a usage allowance, then charged by use Not disclosed; Synopsys and OpenAI share revenue under their deal

Cadence has had a busy 12 months with customers and agents alike. During Cadence’s July earnings call, CEO Anirudh Devgan said ChipStack, its design and verification agent, “has more than 20 customer engagements,” and ViraStack, its custom and analog agent, “more than 25 customer engagements.” Socionext said just last week that it was applying InnoStack. Silicon Labs has also credited ChipStack with accelerating debugging, and both companies say they are watching Maestro next.

Cadence's agentic consolidation began with its acquisition of ChipStack back in November 2025. In June 2026, the company claimed that its agent had reached Level 5 autonomy, which we explored in detail. In September, Knoth teased Maestro’s ingredients to Tom's Hardware Premium a month early, two days before the GPT-Synopsys announcement: “reinforcement learning loops, domain-specific post-training of open-weight models, model routing.” Maestro is now sitting under all four super agents, targeting a similar year-end window to Synopsys’ Autopilot; the table below has the full timeline.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cadence’s agentic AI roadmap When Product Cadence’s claim Status and what’s due November 2025 ChipStack acquisition (agentic verification startup) — Done; co-founder Kartik Hegde now leads Cadence’s core AI research group February 2026 ChipStack AI Super Agent Up to 10x productivity for coding designs and testbenches, test plans, regressions and debug In early access since launch April 2026 ViraStack (custom and analog), InnoStack (digital implementation) and AgentStack (head agent) — Socionext is deploying InnoStack in production; others not stated June 2026 ChipStack at Level 5, with Nvidia’s Nemotron and OpenShell Over 40x faster RTL validation cycles in Nvidia’s deployment Level 5 and AgentStack due to early-access customers in the second half of 2026 July 2026 AuraStack (PCB and advanced packaging) Up to 2x faster time to market and 15x higher productivity Available on Cadence’s Millennium M2000 supercomputer; Nokia is deploying it (Oct. 21) September 2026 ChipStack RTL Generation Agent An average of 24% less area and 18% less power than pure foundation-model code, in early evaluations Due to select early-access customers in Q4 2026; early collaboration with Honda R&D Oct. 26, 2026 Maestro AI Model Portfolio Up to 30% higher quality of results and up to 5x token efficiency vs. a general-purpose foundation model, in initial results First models available to select early-access customers in Q4 2026; about a dozen engagements

This rapid pace of progress means that a clear distinction has to be made between early access and general availability. Both Cadence and Synopsys can point to customer engagements, and, at least in the latter’s case for the AgentEngineer portfolio and Autopilot platform, general availability remains a goal by year’s end; Cadence hasn’t given a general availability date for Maestro. For GPT-Synopsys, though, only “early technology engagements are underway,” according to its partners. The platforms and agents remain works in progress.

For Maestro, Cunningham hopes for “more case studies, more quantifiable benefits” through Q4. The real story, as he aptly put it, is that “we’re going to bring agents and agentic AI natively into our vertical, not that our vertical is going to get embedded into general-purpose agents.” Only customer results on real workflows will test Cadence’s 30% number, but going by what both companies have shown so far, their own early figures are extremely promising and exciting for the EDA industry.