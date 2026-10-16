China startup demoes prototype EUV light source — 15W of output power and 90% domestic components, still years away from viability

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And will not demo one for many years to come.

Langdao Silex
(Image credit: Langdao Silex)

Being unable to procure EUV litho tools from ASML, China must develop such systems locally, so from time to time we learn about an EUV-related 'breakthrough' in China that will turn into an actual EUV scanner over the following several years. This week, Chinese startup Langdao Silex demonstrated a prototype extreme ultraviolet (EUV) light source with over 15W of output power, 90% domestic components, and decent uptime. The company will need another three to five years to commercialize its technology, reports TrendForce, citing various sources. Yet, a light source alone does not make an EUV scanner.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.