Cognichip reveals how its new AI-assisted program can slash chip design times from months to days — automating labor-intensive tasks cuts design time down, Chief Product Officer explains

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We speak to Cognichip's Chief Product Officer, Stelios Diamantidis, about its new AI products

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.