Department of War dishes out $1.5 billion loan commitment to boost semiconductor supply chain — Wolfspeed to focus on national security applications as part of 30-year agreement

U.S. Semiconductor Manufacturer Wolfspeed Inc. has received a conditional 30-year, $1.5 billion loan commitment letter from the U.S. Department of War (DoW) through its Office of Strategic Capital (OSC), as the country continues its push to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing. According to an official press release on Oct. 7, Wolfspeed — which specializes in silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials and devices — will use the long term-financing to upgrade its GaN epitaxy capabilities and to develop radiation hardening capabilities for current SiC and future GaN products.

The company says SiC and related technologies are “critical to next generation power and radio-frequency applications across defense, aerospace, AI, critical infrastructure and other strategic commercial markets,” and that it will focus on U.S. national security applications, including communications infrastructure and electronic warfare systems. “SiC and GaN have critical national security applications,” said Wolfspeed CEO Robert Feurle. “With this financing, the company would be well positioned to not only continue to serve the DoW but also expand its capabilities for the benefit of U.S. national security as a whole,” he continued.

Under the terms of the loan — which is subject to final agreements — Wolfspeed is required to issue the DoW warrants to buy up to 7.5% of its fully diluted equity. The warrants would be priced off the stock's volume-weighted average price (VWAP) and handed over in proportion to each tranche of the loan as it's funded. As of this report, the loan remains conditional, pending the OSC’s completion of its due diligence. Wolfspeed also needs to secure government approvals and appropriations, as well as the consent of its existing lenders. The company itself warns there's no guarantee the financing will go through.

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“This conditional 30-year commitment represents another significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to optimize Wolfspeed’s capital structure and improve our financial foundation,” said Wolfspeed CFO Gregor van Issum. “Subject to the satisfaction of diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements, and other financial, legal, and investment conditions, the broader commitment is expected to provide additional long-dated capital to support our strategic priorities, improve financial flexibility, and further position Wolfspeed for long-term value creation.”

The announcement marks the U.S.’s latest move to onshore critical semiconductor manufacturing and strengthen the domestic supply chain, combining direct capital subsidies, major tax incentives, and strict regulatory changes. Through the $54.2 billion CHIPS and Science Act, the U.S. government has injected billions into massive fabrication facilities for industry leaders like TSMC, Intel, GlobalFoundries, and Micron, while simultaneously utilizing the Section 48D Advanced Manufacturing Investment Credit to offer a 25% tax credit that has led to over $827 billion in private sector announcements.

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