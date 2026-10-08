Department of War dishes out $1.5 billion loan commitment to boost semiconductor supply chain — Wolfspeed to focus on national security applications as part of 30-year agreement

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Wolfspeed will use long term-financing to upgrade its GaN epitaxy capabilities and to develop radiation hardening capabilities

Gallium and Germanium
(Image credit: Getty / Pla2na)

U.S. Semiconductor Manufacturer Wolfspeed Inc. has received a conditional 30-year, $1.5 billion loan commitment letter from the U.S. Department of War (DoW) through its Office of Strategic Capital (OSC), as the country continues its push to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing. According to an official press release on Oct. 7, Wolfspeed — which specializes in silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials and devices — will use the long term-financing to upgrade its GaN epitaxy capabilities and to develop radiation hardening capabilities for current SiC and future GaN products.

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Etiido Uko
Etiido Uko
News Contributor

Etiido Uko is a news contributor for Tom's Hardware covering the latest updates in big tech and the PC industry. He is a mechanical engineer and senior technical writer with over nine years of experience in documentation and reporting. He is deeply passionate about all things engineering and technology, and is an expert in gadgets, manufacturing, robotics, automotive, and aerospace.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Roland Of Gilead
    No doubt someone in the current administration has just bought shares through one vehicle or another before this announcement :grinning:

    Jokes aside, is $50 mill per year enough to push a company like this forward?
    Reply
  • TechieTwo
    Only 5 decades late in discovering security vulnerabilities tied to supplies from evil countries. DUH!
    Reply