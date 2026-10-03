Elon Musk confirms discussions with TSMC about Terafab chipmaking collaboration — Intel is the only other named partner, Terafab to exclusively supply Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI

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Musk confirms the talks, TSMC remains silent.

TeraFab
(Image credit: Tesla / SpaceX)

TSMC and Elon Musk's Terafab semiconductor production initiative are discussing a potential collaboration under which TSMC would build and operate a facility that will exclusively serve Elon Musk's Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI companies, according to Tim Culpan’s Culpium newsletter on Friday. Elon Musk confirmed the discussions early on Saturday, but did not elaborate.

"Just discussions, but something may come of it," Musk wrote in an X post, while TSMC has so far remained tight-lipped.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.