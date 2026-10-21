Elon Musk says ASML and other critical semiconductor equipment suppliers will expedite shipments to Terafab — facility targets volume chip production by Q3-Q4, 2028, in 'highly aspirational' timeline

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Terafab
(Image credit: SpaceXAI / Future)
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Elon Musk says ASML and other critical semiconductor equipment suppliers have expedited shipments for the ambitious Terafab semiconductor manufacturing facility, supporting his aggressive timeline for the joint megaproject between Tesla and SpaceX. He made the announcement during a live broadcast of SpaceX's Q3 2026 earnings call on X yesterday, October 20. Musk also said the company is targeting volume chip production at the project's primary facility in Gibbons Creek, Texas, by the third or fourth quarter of 2028, emphasizing that the timeline is highly aspirational and carries "big error bars."

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Etiido Uko
Etiido Uko
News Contributor

Etiido Uko is a news contributor for Tom's Hardware covering the latest updates in big tech and the PC industry. He is a mechanical engineer and senior technical writer with over nine years of experience in documentation and reporting. He is deeply passionate about all things engineering and technology, and is an expert in gadgets, manufacturing, robotics, automotive, and aerospace.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • thestryker
    Given that ASML has been selling literally every EUV machine they can build for years, and always have a backlog, so I doubt there's any expediting there (unless someone gave up their spot). If they're using DUV for any parts of the processing those could certainly be moved around some.

    The project timeline seems extraordinarily aspirational no matter how you look at it though.
    Reply