Elon Musk says ASML and other critical semiconductor equipment suppliers will expedite shipments to Terafab — facility targets volume chip production by Q3-Q4, 2028, in 'highly aspirational' timeline

Elon Musk says ASML and other critical semiconductor equipment suppliers have expedited shipments for the ambitious Terafab semiconductor manufacturing facility, supporting his aggressive timeline for the joint megaproject between Tesla and SpaceX. He made the announcement during a live broadcast of SpaceX's Q3 2026 earnings call on X yesterday, October 20. Musk also said the company is targeting volume chip production at the project's primary facility in Gibbons Creek, Texas, by the third or fourth quarter of 2028, emphasizing that the timeline is highly aspirational and carries "big error bars."

"These are very aggressive dates, and we're very appreciative of ASML and all of our other suppliers in accelerating equipment deliveries in order to achieve this outcome," said Musk, CEO of both companies behind Terafab. SpaceX plans to manufacture its first experimental test chip at its research fabrication facility in Austin, Texas, around Q2 2027.

Aside from Terafab, Musk also outlined near-term ambitions for his AI companies during the broadcast, saying he expects them to have 2.5 to 3 gigawatts (GW) of computing capacity active by the end of 2026. He also stated he is highly confident about bringing an incremental 10 GW online in 2027, saying he "would be surprised" if they do not hit a total of 13 GW of AI compute by the end of 2027.

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Meanwhile, the next-largest project by planned capacity, the now-restructured 10 GW Project Stargate, was expected to reach full capacity in the 2030s. Meta's 5 GW Hyperion also has a similar timeline. To achieve the 13 GW milestone, Musk revealed that SpaceX and xAI are aggressively procuring upcoming next-generation NVIDIA architecture. He announced plans to get a massive 440,000-GPU Nvidia "Vera Rubin" training cluster online by the end of Q2 2027.

Shifting back to Terafab, Musk also boasted that once fully scaled and operational, the sheer commercial value of Terafab's advanced chip output will place it within the top 20 global country GDPs from a single physical building. For context, the 20th country on the list is Switzerland, with a GDP of around $1.14 trillion. The facility is a planned multi-billion-dollar, vertically integrated chip factory in Texas, with an ambitious goal of manufacturing 1 terawatt (TW) of AI computing power per year. Terafab will fabricate logic, memory, and advanced packaging internal architectures in one place. The project's massive planned output has mandated various collaborations across the semiconductor supply chain. Terafab will utilize traditional extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems utilizing Intel's 14A manufacturing node technology.

Intel officially joined the Terafab venture in April 2026 to help co-develop and refactor silicon fabrication technology, providing access to its state-of-the-art 14A manufacturing process. ASML, the world's sole commercial supplier of the $400 million EUV lithography systems required for high-volume, leading-edge chip production, is perhaps the project's most critical partner. Terafab's first EUV tool was reportedly slated for delivery in mid-2027, according to unofficial sources. It remains unclear if this is the expedited timeline Musk referred to in the broadcast.

Other major suppliers include American equipment manufacturers Applied Materials, Lam Research, and KLA Corporation, as well as Japan's Tokyo Electron. These companies will provide front-end processing, metrology, and process control machinery. Tesla and SpaceX are also in talks with about 10 South Korean equipment makers, including Hanmi Semiconductor, known for advanced packaging equipment, and HPSP, a high-pressure hydrogen annealing equipment manufacturer, as well as firms providing specialized piping components and process valves.

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Musk's announcement says that several of these suppliers are expediting supply to Terafab, even as capacity remains tight across the semiconductor supply chain. The facility, which aims to mitigate future shortfalls of cutting-edge AI processors from external foundries like TSMC, will supply the chips for Musk's xAI clusters, self-driving vehicles, Optimus humanoid robots, and SpaceX's orbital AI data center, as well as the broader AI industry.

However, many experts have questioned the validity of Musk's 1 TW Terafab ambition. For context, research firm Gartner estimates the total global AI-optimized data center capacity is roughly 44 GW as of late 2026, 4.4% of Terafab's planned output. Although global AI computing capacity has grown by roughly 3.3x to 3.4x per year since 2022, according to EpochAI.

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