Elon Musk says it ‘would be an honor’ to hire ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang — possible projects could include SpaceX’s planned GPU manufacturing, Terafab, or Tesla’s AI accelerators

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Jensen Huang still possesses valuable knowledge despite his departure from Nvidia.

Jense and Elon
(Image credit: Getty)
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Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO two weeks after his relationship with a suspected Chinese spy was revealed by intelligence sources and a day after his affair with an Nvidia vice president became publicly known. But hours before this move, when it was just rumored that the Nvidia board was planning to oust him, Elon Musk had already stated his willingness to hire the former Nvidia chief on X. A random X user posted, “Elon please hire Jensen,” to which the billionaire replied, “That would be an honor.”

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ravewulf
    One despicable person wanting to hire another. Birds of a feather.
    Reply
  • helper800
    ravewulf said:
    One despicable person wanting to hire another. Birds of a feather.
    Despicable is a bit strong. I find both men morally repugnant, but both have contributed more to humanity than most will admit, though musk to a smaller degree as he is just a businessman who repeatedly invests wisely in furtherance of his goals.
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    helper800 said:
    but both have contributed more to humanity than most will admit
    not really.
    muskrat is a living piggybank..thats it. he pays others to make stuff.

    jensen? doubtful as "ai" wasn't done by him he just pivoted to produce chips (and not even always the best for actual "ai" tasks as his are more general sue)

    both are responsible for a lot of worlds issues atm (pwoer/land/supply/economy impact)

    back on topic:
    could he even do this? Iirc arent most tech engineers banned from working for same type of company for a few yrs due to the risks of revealing corpo trade secrets and stuff?
    Reply
  • helper800
    hotaru251 said:
    not really.
    muskrat is a living piggybank..thats it. he pays others to make stuff.

    jensen? doubtful as "ai" wasn't done by him he just pivoted to produce chips (and not even always the best for actual "ai" tasks as his are more general sue)

    both are responsible for a lot of worlds issues atm (pwoer/land/supply/economy impact)
    You are wrong on every count.

    Musk, like I said, is a business man with a midas touch. Responsible for propping up people with ideas' though impossible by most like, wide proliferations of EVs, reusable rockets, brain implants that provided I/O for a PC, et cetera. The amount of money all those industries pumped into the US economy is incalculable. Some of the damage he has done to the US includes buying twitter and turning it into a cesspool and propaganda machine for his own political party, promise to deliver features that never arrive because they need one more year, give actual intellectuals a black eye every time he speaks.

    Nvidia is one of the most important companies in US history of the last 30 years for its incalculable economic contributions, pushed and proliferated AI, all the software in all industries that runs on Nvidia hardware that do not include AI contributed to millions of lives saved. Some damages caused by Nvidia include; unethical and morally bankrupt anti-competitive practices to gain advantage in their industry, proliferation of AI can also be equally negative as it is a positive, abandonment of the core market that made it the company it is today, and probably giving China some millions of GPUs for their AI programs.
    Reply
  • scottslayer
    You forgot the bit where you disclose that you hold TSLA stock.
    Reply