Elon Musk says it ‘would be an honor’ to hire ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang — possible projects could include SpaceX’s planned GPU manufacturing, Terafab, or Tesla’s AI accelerators
Jensen Huang still possesses valuable knowledge despite his departure from Nvidia.
Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO two weeks after his relationship with a suspected Chinese spy was revealed by intelligence sources and a day after his affair with an Nvidia vice president became publicly known. But hours before this move, when it was just rumored that the Nvidia board was planning to oust him, Elon Musk had already stated his willingness to hire the former Nvidia chief on X. A random X user posted, “Elon please hire Jensen,” to which the billionaire replied, “That would be an honor.”
Despite the scandals that Jensen is currently facing, he still has the engineering know-how, deep knowledge of the industry and its inner workings, plus multiple connections across the world, which would be extremely valuable for any company looking to break into the semiconductor industry.
This is exactly what Elon Musk is doing with his Terafab project, which he first mentioned in November 2025. Jensen Huang even warned that this was going to be a challenge, pointing out that “the engineering, the science, and the artistry of doing what TSMC does for a living is extremely hard.” Nevertheless, Musk poured his resources into the project, with construction on the Terafab facility in full swing and with plans to hit volume chip production by the second half of 2028. Musk himself said that the site targets a production capacity of a million wafers a month by 2032. Tesla has an ambitious AI accelerator roadmap, and SpaceX has even touted making its own GPUs in the future.
We still don’t know what Jensen Huang’s plans are, but even though he’s no longer a part of the Nvidia board and its leadership, Jensen and his wife, Lori, still jointly own approximately 800 million Nvidia shares through various trusts and LLCs, while Huang himself personally owns around 70 million Nvidia shares.
Aside from that, he still has an outstanding invitation from Congress to discuss Nvidia’s security protocols, which could turn into a subpoena if he snubs them, although we don’t know how his resignation would affect the closed-door meeting. There’s also a reported FBI investigation into his relationship with Alice Huang, the Megaspeed executive who was allegedly instrumental in the import of $7.5 billion worth of Nvidia AI GPUs into China and is suspected of working with China’s Ministry of State Security.
Jensen Huang is just the latest in the long list of executives who resigned or were ousted from their leadership position because of a relationship or an affair with a subordinate. This includes former Boeing CEO Harry Stonecipher in 2005, HP CEO Mark Hurd in 2010, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich in 2018, and former McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook in 2019. Musk himself is known to have had relationships with subordinates from his various companies, and that he has even fathered four children with Shivon Zilis, a top executive at Neuralink who started working at Tesla in 2017, through IVF.
It’s still not confirmed if Musk’s reply is a serious offer for Jensen Huang. But if the former Nvidia chief ever decides to work for Musk on his Terafab project, then Jensen could put his effort and expertise into turning it into a formidable competitor to Nvidia.
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Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.
muskrat is a living piggybank..thats it. he pays others to make stuff.
jensen? doubtful as "ai" wasn't done by him he just pivoted to produce chips (and not even always the best for actual "ai" tasks as his are more general sue)
both are responsible for a lot of worlds issues atm (pwoer/land/supply/economy impact)
back on topic:
could he even do this? Iirc arent most tech engineers banned from working for same type of company for a few yrs due to the risks of revealing corpo trade secrets and stuff?
Musk, like I said, is a business man with a midas touch. Responsible for propping up people with ideas' though impossible by most like, wide proliferations of EVs, reusable rockets, brain implants that provided I/O for a PC, et cetera. The amount of money all those industries pumped into the US economy is incalculable. Some of the damage he has done to the US includes buying twitter and turning it into a cesspool and propaganda machine for his own political party, promise to deliver features that never arrive because they need one more year, give actual intellectuals a black eye every time he speaks.
Nvidia is one of the most important companies in US history of the last 30 years for its incalculable economic contributions, pushed and proliferated AI, all the software in all industries that runs on Nvidia hardware that do not include AI contributed to millions of lives saved. Some damages caused by Nvidia include; unethical and morally bankrupt anti-competitive practices to gain advantage in their industry, proliferation of AI can also be equally negative as it is a positive, abandonment of the core market that made it the company it is today, and probably giving China some millions of GPUs for their AI programs.