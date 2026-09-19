Elon Musk's Terafab hits a roadblock before making a single chip, receives cease-and-desist order — firm files trademark lawsuit, has sold Tera-Fab-branded lithography tools for over a decade

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Tera-Fab wants its name back.

Elon Musk
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In an unexpected turn of events, Terafab has faced an odd roadblock as a small U.S.-based company called Tera-Print sent a cease-and-desist letter to SpaceX and Tesla back in May to stop using the Terafab name. The company with tera-scale ambitions has run into a tabletop-sized problem because the Tera-Fab name has already been used for about a decade by Tera-Print, according to PCMag.

As it turns out, Tera-Print sells tabletop-sized Tera-Fab-branded beam pen lithography (BPL) tools primarily aimed at bioengineering and prototyping of microfluidic devices and has used the brand for about a decade. The U.S. Department of Defense appears to be a client of Tera-print, which uses Tera-Fab.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

17 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Bikki
    They come to get a piece of big money.
    Reply
  • A Stoner
    Things like this. Petty and ridiculous actions like this here and in patents is why I feel more and more towards the ending of intellectual property rights. I understand the use and worth of them. At the other end, they have been abused to such an extent to reduce growth than they are used to sustain growth.
    Reply
  • Zaranthos
    Terafab ≠ Tera-Fab. If that confuses you then you're probably not smart enough to be a customer of either company. Beyond that one is a building name and one is a product name. AI can't replace lawyers soon enough.
    Reply
  • COLGeek
    Zaranthos said:
    Terafab ≠ Tera-Fab. If that confuses you then you're probably not smart enough to be a customer of either company. Beyond that one is a building name and one is a product name. AI can't replace lawyers soon enough.
    Well, there is the whole AI making up laws thing.

    This is hardly the first time a lawsuit has been filed for similar circumstances, and will not be the last.
    Reply
  • MJPRICE215
    How soon before Elon tries to buy this company?
    Reply
  • DRagor
    Smart company led by intelligent man would simply change the name if the one they want is already taken. Alas billionaires have too much money and not enough common sense to come up with such simple solution.
    Reply
  • PEnns
    Zaranthos said:
    Terafab ≠ Tera-Fab. If that confuses you then you're probably not smart enough to be a customer of either company. Beyond that one is a building name and one is a product name. AI can't replace lawyers soon enough.

    I see your point but that opens a huge highway for abuse.

    If we suddenly have new companies with names like: The For-D auto company, Toyo-Ta, Boe-ing Air, Exx-On Oil, Hon-Da cars, Chrysle-R, IB-M computers, Fo-X News, etc. I wonder how many of the "old" companies or the courts would agree with you!!

    I bet somebody would be upset about a new techie website called TomsHardwar-E.com....😊
    Reply
  • rangerstyle
    Buc-ee's...."Hold my beer"
    Reply
  • tricorn
    Zaranthos said:
    Terafab ≠ Tera-Fab. If that confuses you then you're probably not smart enough to be a customer of either company. Beyond that one is a building name and one is a product name. AI can't replace lawyers soon enough.
    So I'm sure that Tesla wouldn't mind if they changed their product name to Tesla-Fab, right?
    Or maybe they could call it Twitter.
    Reply
  • tricorn
    A Stoner said:
    Things like this. Petty and ridiculous actions like this here and in patents is why I feel more and more towards the ending of intellectual property rights. I understand the use and worth of them. At the other end, they have been abused to such an extent to reduce growth than they are used to sustain growth.
    Trademarks are not in the same category as patents and copyrights. There's a good reason you can't just open up your "Ronald McDonald's Brew and View" movie theater/bar, even if your name is actually Ronald McDonald.
    Reply