Elon Musk’s Terafab targets 1 million wafers a month after 2032 — planned 700,000 monthly memory wafers could rival Samsung’s entire estimated DRAM production capacity

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Terafab’s procurement team reportedly has already been to Japan, asking some toolmakers to deliver within months.

Rendering of the planned Terafab campus at dusk, a long, winged building with lit courtyards, surrounded by forest with a lake in the distance.
(Image credit: SpaceX)
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Elon Musk’s Terafab, a joint venture of Tesla and SpaceX, has informally told equipment makers it is seeking to produce 1 million wafers per month after 2032, according to Financial News. About 70% of this output, or 700,000 wafers, is planned to go to memory, with more than 300,000 going to logic chips. Terafab’s procurement team has already visited Japan to ask some local toolmakers for delivery within months. The memory allotment would rival Samsung’s estimated DRAM production capacity if it were all of that type.

Samsung’s DRAM capacity was estimated last year at 650,000–700,000 wafers a month, while SK hynix is reportedly at about 550,000, with about 1 million a goal by 2030. The comparison has to be taken in context, as Terafab’s 700,000 measures all of its expected memory output, which could be NAND or DRAM, while the Samsung and SK hynix figures measure only DRAM. As it is, the memory portion alone would be 3.5 times the reported 200,000 at SK hynix’s Wuxi fab in China.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • spx64
    Wondering where they pretend to get all the euv light to run a whole terra fab.
    ASML is kinda sold out for the better part of the coming decade and I heard rumours about experiments with particle accelerator like ring tunnels, but is that ready for production?
    Reply