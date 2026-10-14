Elon Musk's Terafab will get its first EUV lithography tool in the middle of next year, reports Tim Culpan, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. But considering that the shell of the firm's development fab will not be completed until late 2027 and that tools will only begin to be moved in later that year, according to SemiAnalysis, the scanner will sit idle for some time.

Tesla broke ground on its research fab on the north campus of Giga Texas near Austin this past April. SemiAnalysis expects the building to be completed in 15 months and predicts it will take Tesla a further six months to install equipment and production tools, after which it will be able to start processing wafers, or rather experimenting with chip production to get the team prepared for completion of the Terafab volume fab phase 1.

Given how hard it is to get an ASML Twinscan NXE EUV lithography tool these days, storing it for several months before putting it to use may sound like an expensive slack period, but it's not the significant financial problem for Terafab that it would be for a traditional chipmaker.

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The projected delivery of a conventional EUV lithography system to Terafab also indicates that while Elon Musk has praised free electron laser (FEL) light sources for lithography tools, the first-generation efforts of his semiconductor production company will rely on more traditional equipment. This is not particularly surprising, as Terafab is set to use Intel's 14A manufacturing technology. 14A will use not only existing Low-NA EUV scanners, but also next-generation High-NA EUV machines.

Using lithography systems with unconventional and largely untested light sources would require substantial modifications to the manufacturing process, extensive equipment qualification, and potentially changes to photomasks and photoresists, which would complicate the transfer of Intel’s 14A technology and delay Terafab's production ramp.

But usage of standard lithography equipment does not mean that Musk's company has no plans to use tools that are different from those used by Intel, though for now it is too early to make guesses about what Terafab engineers might change in terms of fab configuration.

SpaceX announced that it had selected Grimes County for Terafab in early August 2026. By now, there is evidence that work has progressed beyond clearing land, as drone footage published by Joe Tegtmeyer in mid-September showed foundation excavation and rebar cage installation at the northwestern part of the site. This suggests that contractors had begun structural construction by early September, although the precise purpose of the foundation is unknown.

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Right now, SemiAnalysis reports that project Terafab Grimes phase 1 will be built in 20 months, equipped in 17 months, and ramped to volume in six months. Analysts project that the fab will begin operation in late 2029 and then ramped to volume by mid-2030.

An interesting note about Terafab's volume fab is that SpaceX reportedly ordered semiconductor manufacturing equipment in April 2026, several months before officially announcing the Grimes County location. This indicates that the company committed to its manufacturing plans well before the public groundbreaking. In addition, this makes the mid-2028 equipment installation forecast plausible, given the long lead times associated with advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

Intel plans to begin risk production using its 14A (1.4nm-class) fabrication process in the second half of 2027 and initiate high-volume manufacturing (HVM) in the second half of 2028 if everything goes as planned. This puts Intel's ramp into HVM at least 1.5 years ahead of SpaceX’s Terafab Grimes Phase 1.

This means that while Terafab will get a proven advanced manufacturing technology, presumably with decent yields, it will not be the absolute best production node at the time, as TSMC intends to start volume production of chips using its A12 fabrication process in late 2029. A12 is a 1.2nm-class process with TSMC's second-generation nanosheet GAA transistors and backside power delivery. Intel will be close to unveiling its 14A-P node at the same time.

Nonetheless, since Terafab will likely exclusively serve SpaceX, Tesla, and xAI, a slightly less advanced node will not be a big problem for the company, as the potential cost increases incurred by using a more sophisticated manufacturing technology will be offset by using an in-house production facility.

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