Elon Musk's Terafab will reportedly receive its first EUV chipmaking tool from ASML in mid-2027 — cutting-edge scanner could sit idle for some time as experimental facility is completed

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Despite Musk's boosting of FEL light sources, traditional EUV will inscribe chips for now

Micron
(Image credit: Micron)

Elon Musk's Terafab will get its first EUV lithography tool in the middle of next year, reports Tim Culpan, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. But considering that the shell of the firm's development fab will not be completed until late 2027 and that tools will only begin to be moved in later that year, according to SemiAnalysis, the scanner will sit idle for some time.

Tesla broke ground on its research fab on the north campus of Giga Texas near Austin this past April. SemiAnalysis expects the building to be completed in 15 months and predicts it will take Tesla a further six months to install equipment and production tools, after which it will be able to start processing wafers, or rather experimenting with chip production to get the team prepared for completion of the Terafab volume fab phase 1.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.