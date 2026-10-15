EU negotiates sanction swap with China to rescue critical ASML supplier — German coatings firm faces shutdown without Chinese rare earths

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Sindlhauser risks going out of business in the coming months if the sanctions remain

3D Render of a microchip-shaped China
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The EU is currently in talks with China to lift restrictions the country imposed on Sindlhauser Materials GmbH, a German company in ASML’s supply chain, as the sanctions risk putting the company out of business. In return, the EU would remove restrictions it placed on one unnamed Chinese firm accused of aiding Russia in the war with Ukraine, according to an Oct. 14 Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal was discussed during EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefčovič’s visit to Beijing. The EU is expected to make the first move, with any delisting on its end requiring unanimous support from member states. Both sides also agreed to share more information and give advance warning on future export restrictions.

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Etiido Uko
Etiido Uko
News Contributor

Etiido Uko is a news contributor for Tom's Hardware covering the latest updates in big tech and the PC industry. He is a mechanical engineer and senior technical writer with over nine years of experience in documentation and reporting. He is deeply passionate about all things engineering and technology, and is an expert in gadgets, manufacturing, robotics, automotive, and aerospace.