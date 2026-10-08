Former Groq engineers sue board over $20 billion Nvidia deal, saying it handed Nvidia the LPU and the team that built it — plaintiffs allege the board kept billions from other shareholders

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Groq now plans to deploy Nvidia’s Groq 3 LPX racks, built on its own tech.

Nvidia Rubin GPU package beside the smaller Groq 3 LPU package
(Image credit: Nvidia)
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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.