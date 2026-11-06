Gelsinger-backed Nagare Labs’ capacitorless Z2RAM promises SRAM speed with DRAM density — latest published cell retains data for over 300 seconds at 85°C, but further figures are projected

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Its founders’ papers take hot retention from 0.1 to over 300 seconds, but stop at 85°C.

Shimeng Yu and Suman Datta, co-founders of Nagare Labs, stand beside a probe station and monitors in a lab.
(Image credit: Nagare Labs)

A Pat Gelsinger-backed Georgia Tech spinout, Nagare Labs, says its Z2RAM can put SRAM-speed memory, at DRAM density, directly on top of AI chips. The founders’ own papers show a fast-improving cell that, tested up to 85 degrees Celsius, holds data for over 300 seconds. Gen 1 is projected to have 5x SRAM density with six stacked layers, 14x DRAM speed, and 3x less read energy than SRAM.

AI chips require a lot of bandwidth, and it has been challenging to get sufficient yields of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) to feed them. Even when manufacturers can get it, some reportedly plan to settle for fewer layers for yield reasons, and heat is another. Heat is also why Samsung’s zHBM, which stacks DRAM directly on the processor, is planned at only about four layers.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.