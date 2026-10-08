GlobalFoundries to produce silicon interposers for TSMC's CoWoS in the US — Five-year agreement valued at $2 billion

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GloFo becomes TSMC subcontractor.

GlobalFoundries
(Image credit: GlobalFoundries)

GlobalFoundries and TSMC have entered into a five-year manufacturing agreement valued at $2 billion under which GlobalFoundries will produce silicon interposers for TSMC's CoWoS advanced packaging technology. The arrangement will establish a U.S.-based manufacturing source for these components, which will enable TSMC's clients to brand their products as completely made and packaged in America. Volume production is scheduled to ramp up in the first half of 2028.

"By providing manufacturing service using GF's trusted U.S. manufacturing footprint, we are creating a secure, scalable source of essential advanced-packaging elements that will help customers accelerate innovation and strengthen the semiconductor supply chain," said Ed Kaste, senior vice president of CMOS Business at GlobalFoundries.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.