GlobalFoundries unveils 7nm-class FDX Fusion node — FD-SOI node doubles 22FDX transistor density, comes 7 years after firm abandoned FinFET

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FDX Fusion to address emerging devices that need high integration, cost efficiency, low power consumption, and decent compute performance.

GlobalFoundries
(Image credit: GlobalFoundries)

When GlobalFoundries abandoned development of leading-edge nodes in 2018, it also canceled the development of its 7nm-class FinFET fabrication technology that it co-developed with IBM. Almost exactly eight years later, GlobalFoundries is back with a 7nm-class manufacturing process, only this time the node relies on planar transistors and fully-depleted silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI). It is aimed at automotive, edge AI, industrial, robotics, sensors, and other devices that prioritize low power consumption, high integration, and cost efficiency over maximum performance.

"We are delighted that GlobalFoundries has announced its next-generation 'single-digit FD-SOI; node, building on technology that CEA-Leti has been advancing for decades," said Sébastien Dauvé, chief executive of CEA Leti. "Through the FAMES pilot line, CEA-Leti continues to shape the future European roadmap for FD-SOI and works every day to promote its adoption in a wide range of applications."

FDX Fusion enters the scene

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.