India targets creating homegrown GPUs within 2 years and plans to commercialize indigenous SHAKTI and VEGA RISC-V processors — sees AI boom as a potential repeat of the Y2K opportunity for its IT industry

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India targets a homegrown GPU within 24 months as it expands its chip industry and AI ambitions

Indian Prime Minister
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India wants to develop its own graphics processing unit (GPU) within the next two years as the country steps up efforts to build a domestic semiconductor industry and reduce its dependence on foreign chip suppliers, reports ETGovernment. The target was outlined by S.Krishnan, secretary of India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in a November 4 interview. "Under India Semiconductor Mission 2.0, we intend to target the development of an indigenous GPU chip. We should have a GPU chip of our own. This will not happen overnight. It is a project that will require approximately 24 months, and we intend to work towards that objective," Krishnan said.

The proposed GPU is part of a wider plan to establish an Indian hardware and software ecosystem, with Krishnan describing five layers needed to support AI development. These include: energy, accelerator chips, computing infrastructure and servers, AI models and applications. Indian companies such as VVDN, Kaynes and Avalon are already manufacturing servers, while the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has developed its Rudra server range, whose systems are designed to support AI workloads, after which the government transfers the technology to local manufacturers. Krishnan also sees AI as a potential repeat of the opportunity India's IT industry experienced during the Y2K (the year 2000 bug) transition. "AI could create a similar opportunity, although the nature of the work will be different," he said.

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Newton Gitonga
Newton Gitonga
Freelance Writer

Newton Gitonga is a tech journalist covering gadgets, PC hardware, AI, data centers, and the wider tech industry. His interest in technology started early, taking apart things around the house to see how they worked, often to his dad’s frustration. His curiosity sometimes got the better of him, including a few failed attempts to fix laptops, one of them a gifted Dell XPS. He has previously written for Notebookcheck, ZyCrypto, CoinCentral, and Crypto News Flash.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • COLGeek
    New players and products should be encouraged and applauded. More options for consumers and tends to drive innovation. Good luck!
    Reply