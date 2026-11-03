Intel 14A moves closer to production as PDK 0.9 becomes available — plans to release PDK 1.0 in the first quarter of 2027

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PDK 1.0 due in early 2027.

Intel
(Image credit: Intel)
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Intel Foundry last week made available its Intel 14A process design kit (PDK) version 0.9, an important milestone in the development of this next-generation manufacturing technology. The company says that the production node is reaching performance and yield maturity expected at this stage of development, and the results are backed by silicon validation. Intel plans to release PDK 1.0 in the first quarter of 2027, which will validate the technology's readiness for high-volume manufacturing (HVM).

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.