Intel asks FCC for waiver to buy foreign robots — chipmaker’s automated guided vehicles could run afoul of agency’s sweeping robot ban

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These robots move chips between tools and sections of the fab.

AGVs running on roof tracks
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Intel has asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to make an exception for the automated guided vehicles (AGVs) that the company uses to transport the sensitive silicon wafers and other materials, containers, and supplies needed to make the most advanced chips in its fabs. According to Bloomberg, the American chipmaker fears that its AGVs would fall under the blanket prohibition against foreign-made robots after they were added to the FCC’s Covered List.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.