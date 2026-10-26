Intel's Lip-Bu Tan has spoken with Lisa Su about potential collaboration with AMD — CEO's overall strategy targets custom chips, advanced packaging, and stronger foundry business

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Intel and AMD have already joined forces on CPU software and x86 standards.

Intel CEO Lip Bu-Tan getting into a vehicle.
(Image credit: Getty Images/Bloomberg)
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Intel and AMD have spent decades competing for the processors inside PCs and data centers, but the rivalry hasn't stopped the two companies from working together when their interests align. And now, Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan has reportedly discussed potential areas of cooperation with AMD chief Lisa Su, adding another possible partnership to the mix as Intel tries to regain its footing in the semiconductor industry.

According to a recording (embedded below) of Tan’s October 24 fireside chat with Chinese American Semiconductor Professional Association (CASPA) President Jimmy Cheng, the Intel CEO outlined his plans to rebuild the company’s CPU business, develop chips tailored to specific customer workloads, and attract more customers to its foundry operations. However, Tan did not publicly detail the reported areas of potential cooperation with AMD CEO Lisa Su.

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Newton Gitonga
Newton Gitonga
Freelance Writer

Newton Gitonga is a tech journalist covering gadgets, PC hardware, AI, data centers, and the wider tech industry. His interest in technology started early, taking apart things around the house to see how they worked, often to his dad’s frustration. His curiosity sometimes got the better of him, including a few failed attempts to fix laptops, one of them a gifted Dell XPS. He has previously written for Notebookcheck, ZyCrypto, CoinCentral, and Crypto News Flash.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hotaru251

    "We have to reclaim the leadership in CPU. That is something that I am very determined to do." Tan said.

    probably not ideal person you want to make your rival's chips when they state this stuff...
    Reply
  • TechieTwo
    I wouldn't trust InHell any farther than I could throw them with both hands tied behind my back. They have a history of illegal and unscrupulous Biz practices.
    Reply