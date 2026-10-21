Intel installs production tools at Fab 62 in Arizona, provides updates on Ohio chip fab — confirms High-NA EUV for High Volume Manufacturing in 2028

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Intel's American semiconductor operations are a step or two ahead of the competition.

Intel
(Image credit: Intel)
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Intel on Wednesday announced that it had started installing production tools at its Fab 62 in Arizona, and the fab is on track for mass production by late 2028. The company also reported progress on its Ohio One manufacturing complex and confirmed that it has integrated High-NA EUV lithography into high-volume manufacturing (HVM). Meanwhile, Intel continues to invest in its leading-edge process technology R&D, advanced packaging, and photomask production capabilities in the U.S., which puts the company ahead of the competition.

"There is an important difference between technologies made in America and technologies that are truly American-made," wrote Naga Chandrasekaran, executive vice president and chief technology and operations officer, Intel Foundry. "The difference lies in the research and development process that transforms ideas into manufacturable technologies."

Fab 62 to begin operations in 2028

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • thestryker
    I think looking out for High-NA installation or movement will say everything g needed about Fab 62. Ohio has been slow rolled so much that I could see Fab 62 being home to high volume 14A and derivatives. Currently all signs point towards Oregon being the sole high volume 14A location which is untenable for node lifetime.

    There is also quite a bit of room in Fab 52 for expansion so it will be really interesting to see how the strategy plays out since they're undoubtedly bottlenecked by ASML to some degree.
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