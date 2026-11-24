Multiple nations worldwide have chip-making programs in their respective universities, a discipline that is seeing increasing demand by the day. Japan is one such nation, and it currently has a program in which students can design circuits to wire chip wafers with miniaturized lithography stations. That gear is now going on wheels to schools and companies thanks to mobileFab trucks.

Each truck-mounted mobileFab container contains three machines: a photoresist coater, a maskless lithography machine, and a photoresist developer. Students take pre-etched wafers made by Japan's NIAIST (Institute for Advanced Industrial Science and Technology) and go through the necessary steps to wire the transistors therein together and produce a finalized chip core. The procedures are analogous to getting a breadboard with some pre-mounted, unconnected components and turning that into a product.

(Image credit: Minimal Fab Promotion Organization)

The three machines going into trucks are part of the larger Minimal Fab laboratories in place in some Japanese colleges. They're going on the move so that other schools and companies can train students/employees in the art of chipmaking. For now, the 12.5-mm wafers come from the NIAIST, but they can come from other foundries. Each machine is roughly 30 cm wide, and the machines use localized cleaning and sealed between-machine transportation so as not to have to rely on large-scale cleanrooms.

Latest Videos From Tom's Hardware Watch full video here:

According to the press release by the Minimal Fab Promotion Organization, this system is not only meant for democratizing access to chip manufacturing education. The machines also allow for rapid prototyping and iteration of chip designs, and facilitate small-scale manufacturing — all with modest capital investment.

The "why" of this initiative is fairly predictable: the program's organizers predict that semiconductor fab engineers will be in high demand over the next 10 years, and there aren't even enough teachers going around, making systematic education difficult. Additionally, the division of labor in semiconductor fabs means that many engineers don't participate in all stages of the chip-making process, nor do they have opportunities to operate chip-making equipment themselves. The mobileFab will be on display at the SEMICON Japan 2026 conference in December.