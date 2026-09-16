Jensen Huang thinks China will develop its own advanced lithography chipmaking tools by 2030 — Nvidia CEO says achievement of that capability 'is just a matter of time'

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But it remains to be seen just how advanced those systems will be

Nvidia
(Image credit: Nvidia)

China's progress toward technological self-sufficiency in recent years is undeniable, but there is one thing that the country has so far failed to develop: lithography tools that are on par with those offered by ASML. That shortcoming has greatly hampered its domestic semiconductor industry. But Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang believes China will develop its own advanced lithography systems in just three or four years.

"They are going to get there by 2030," Huang said in an interview with The All-In Podcast (at 43:43). "2030 is just around the corner. The way to think about China is that it is really good at high-volume production. It is just a matter of time[...] so two or three years is just a click; it is nothing. So as far as they are concerned, they are already there."

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • gg83
    Jensen actually says whatever he wants. The man who said pubg and fortnight were driving record sales in February
    Reply
  • S58_is_the_goat
    Wow he's so smart, no one could have guessed that...
    Reply
  • bigdragon
    The sooner the better. The lack of alternatives in the advanced tooling sector has made our current shortages worse than they could have been with some proper competition from multiple sources. More is more!
    Reply
  • SkyBill40
    And if they do, it'll be done on the back of forced labor and stolen IP. As usual.
    Reply
  • magbarn
    Someone needs to compete with ASML, don't care if it's the Chinese. Can't stand the western semiconductor companies at this point so any competitors would be a good thing.
    Reply
  • zsydeepsky
    the fact that Toms Hardware has not aware that Huawei's Tau-scaling/Logic-folding chip was already out for sale...
    In short, Huawei basically reached first-gen 3nm performance with 6nm process, no EUVs needed.
    By the year 2030, either China develops EUV, or Huawei extends logic-folding to chips larger than phone SoCs; Jensen's prediction will be realized.
    Reply
  • urn66
    Anton Shilov is entitled to his skepticism, but there is much work on this development in China that is not public and reported in media, as well as some interesting R+D that has been published in the public domain that provides some clues to alternative approaches to leapfrog current EUV (definitely not on Jensen Huang's timeline).

    Similar skepticism was expressed about other technology manufacturing sectors where Western observers cast doubt or even ridiculed Chinese efforts until they were surprised to find themselves in the rearview mirror, Lithography may not be much different. I remind readers that the leader of ASML's EUV R+D team is a Chinese who retired from the company and now leads a Chinese team; I suppose he may have some other ideas.
    Reply