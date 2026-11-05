Marvell to buy Lumentum in $115 billion all-stock deal — combined company to supply scale-up and scale-in optics for AI data centers

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The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2028.

Marvell building
(Image credit: Marvell)

Marvell Technology Inc. has signed a definitive merger agreement to acquire Lumentum for an enterprise value of $115 billion, combining two of the biggest players in the data center optics market into one company. According to a joint press release on November 2nd, Lumentum shareholders will receive 4.5 Marvell shares for each share they own, which the companies put at about $1,132 per share. This figure represents a 23.9% premium over the company's unaffected closing price on October 28, the last trading day before reports of the deal affected prices.

The agreement — which leaves Marvell's current shareholders with about 67% of the combined company and Lumentum's with about 33% — is reportedly the second-largest tech transaction deal ever after the SpaceX-xAI merger, according to Bloomberg. Both boards have approved the deal unanimously, and it is expected to close in the first half of 2028, pending regulatory and shareholder approval.

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Etiido Uko
Etiido Uko
News Contributor

Etiido Uko is a news contributor for Tom's Hardware covering the latest updates in big tech and the PC industry. He is a mechanical engineer and senior technical writer with over nine years of experience in documentation and reporting. He is deeply passionate about all things engineering and technology, and is an expert in gadgets, manufacturing, robotics, automotive, and aerospace.