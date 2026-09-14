Micron offers Taiwan employees $31,650 cash bonus as unions threaten strike over AI windfall — workers reject record payout package, demand 15% profit-sharing plan

Micron has announced a one-time cash appreciation bonus of NT$1 million (US$31,650) as part of a broader compensation/reward package for its employees based in Taiwan. According to a Reuters report, the full package — which comes amidst ongoing disputes between the U.S. memory giant and its Taiwanese workforce — will see each employee earn a minimum of NT$1.7 million ($53,809.39).

The company called the payouts the largest rewards package in company history, confirming that more than 60,000 employees globally will receive scaled rewards for fiscal year 2026, “following an extraordinary year for the company.” Across the last four quarters, Micron’s cumulative net income from sales of high-demand memory chips has crossed a staggering $50.47 billion, with its Q3 earnings representing a 346% year-over-year increase. After the announcement, the union representing workers at Micron's Taoyuan plant officially rejected the company's bonus proposal, calling the package a distraction.

Under the announced payout, every Taiwan-based employee who joined the company on or before August 29, 2025, is eligible for the flat NT$1 million cash bonus. Those hired during fiscal year 2026 will receive a prorated amount. For direct manufacturing and production-line workers, the total bonus rewards are equivalent to 35 to 68 months of basic salary. Direct labor employees will receive a minimum total cash compensation of NT$1.7 million (US$53,809), while the average total compensation for junior engineers is projected to reach NT$3.4 million (roughly US$106,250), comprising NT$2.9 million in cash and the remainder in equity grants.

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The announcement — which mirrors bonus payouts by Samsung and SK Hynix amid the soaring profits from the AI boom — comes after local unions in Taoyuan and Taichung, representing 10,000 of Micron's 15,000 Taiwan workforce, began threatening a strike on September 1, demanding packages similar to the payouts that will see Samsung employees receive over $300,000 in bonuses. The Taiwanese government stepped in to force a mediation. However, unlike in Samsung's case, which also involved government intervention that narrowly averted a potential strike, the talks fell through on September 4 after both parties failed to reach a consensus, leading Micron to announce the NT$1 million bonus package a week later.

In an official statement following Micron's announcement, the union said the new package "sidestepped" the real discussion about a transparent bonus system. The union is pushing for structural change, including a permanent profit-sharing model in which 15% of the company's operating profits are allocated directly to workers and distributed quarterly. They are also demanding a larger one-off payment equivalent to roughly 83 months of salary for fiscal year 2026. Last September, South Korea’s SK Hynix reached a settlement with its union to allocate 10% of annual operating profit directly to employees as performance bonuses for the next decade, eliminating bonus caps.

Similar incidents have played out across the semiconductor industry as companies continue to pull in unprecedented profits from the AI boom. Workers in these industries believe they should share in profits and are requesting concrete institutional safeguards to ensure they are fairly compensated during high-profit AI booms, rather than relying on arbitrary, opaque bonuses decided solely by management. Samsung's unions were ready to strike before reaching an agreement with the company and even held a demonstration attended by over 30,000 Samsung union members.

In the case of Micron — which announced a record-breaking GAAP net income of $28.24 billion in just Q3 2026 — the threat of a strike continues to loom following the Union’s rejection of its proposed payout. A critical second round of mediation is officially scheduled for September 21, 2026. If that upcoming meeting falls apart, the union plans to hold a vote allowing members to strike. In an earlier internal survey, 80% of union members voted in favor of a strike.

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