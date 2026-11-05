Micron's $4.5 billion Taoyuan plant construction halted amidst labor dispute — company and union still haven’t reached agreement as latter asks for clearer profit-sharing terms

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Micron workers holding a protest at the company&#039;s Taoyuan plant
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Micron has paused construction on its Fab 11E site at Taoyuan as the company and its Taoyuan labor union have failed to reach an agreement regarding clearer profit-sharing terms. Bloomberg reports that activity on the site has all but halted, except for minor safety work, with some sources saying that executives are concerned about uncertainties regarding negotiations with its workers. The company hasn’t released a statement about the move but has already informed local officials about the suspension.

“Taiwan plays an important role in Micron’s global footprint, and our operations today continue as normal,” Micron said. “We are confident in maintaining business continuity for our customers.” The company has recently announced a bonus that could give as much as five times the annual salary of some eligible workers, and has also wrapped up a deal with the bigger Taichung union, although some members say they were dissatisfied with the outcome. On the other hand, the Taoyuan union is still holding out for better terms, with the two parties set to meet again on November 6. It even launched a one-day strike last month to show the chipmaker its resolve and how its operations could be disrupted if it does not meet their demands.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.