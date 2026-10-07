Musk rejects rumors of TSMC takeover of Terafab — Intel reaffirms 14A node deal as Musk floats cleanroom 'sublease'

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Musk wants to run Terafab all by himself.

TeraFab
(Image credit: Tesla / SpaceX)

Intel will remain a part of Elon Musk's Terafab project, Lip-Bu Tan, chief executive of Intel, told reporters on Wednesday. Around the same time, Elon Musk, chief executive of SpaceX, Tesla, and xAI, said that Terafab remains committed to building and operating its fab itself, but proposed to lease a part of the fab to TSMC.

Intel will continue its involvement in Terafab, Lip-Bu Tan told Bloomberg prior to the company's event in Japan that commemorates the company's presence in Japan. Back in April, Intel and Terafab, the semiconductor production venture by SpaceX, Tesla, and xAI, announced that the new chipmaker would use Intel's next-generation 14A fabrication process to make chips. Details of the collaboration are still unknown, but there is a general understanding that Intel will license its manufacturing technology to Terafab, though it is unclear whether it will also help ramp up production using the node.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.