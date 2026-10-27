Nvidia is bankrolling AI accelerator supply chain buildout to reserve production capacity — announces billion-dollar deals with six major suppliers across substrates, advanced packaging, semiconductor testing, and optical engines

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Expanded supply to be available from 2027 through 2028

Nvidia supply chain partners
(Image credit: Nvidia)

On October 21, during GTC Berlin, Nvidia announced several massive, multi-billion-dollar deals with supply chain partners across substrates, advanced packaging, semiconductor testing, and optical engines to expand production capacity. Aimed at overcoming severe bottlenecks restricting the current and future AI infrastructure buildouts, the deals feature commitments and production roadmaps stretching through 2028, securing capacity for Nvidia and ensuring resiliency and redundancy in its AI accelerator supply chain. “We are in the midst of the largest infrastructure buildout in human history. Demand is extraordinary. Capacity is the constraint,” said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. “Our supply chain partners are the world’s best manufacturers. I’m grateful they are expanding capacity around the globe to scale production and help us deliver the AI supercomputing systems powering this new industrial revolution.”

The deals cover two major AI accelerator supply chain categories: hardware interconnects and OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test). Under hardware interconnects, Nvidia is securing capacity for both substrates and co-packaged optics. Nvidia has signed deals with Ibiden, Unimicron, and Samsung Electro-Mechanics — three of the world's five largest substrate manufacturers — to support its production capacity expansion and reserve significant portions of that capacity for the chipmaker. The company says it plans to secure 2.5x dedicated substrate capacity over the next three years. Nvidia has also signed agreements with SPIL (Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd) to expand manufacturing capacity for the optical engines used in co-packaged optics by 15x by mid-2027.

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Etiido Uko
Etiido Uko
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Etiido Uko is a news contributor for Tom's Hardware covering the latest updates in big tech and the PC industry. He is a mechanical engineer and senior technical writer with over nine years of experience in documentation and reporting. He is deeply passionate about all things engineering and technology, and is an expert in gadgets, manufacturing, robotics, automotive, and aerospace.