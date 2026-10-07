Qualcomm will license patents behind Huawei’s LogicFolding chip architecture, report says — the Kirin 9050 Pro already uses it, with a teardown showing its lower die is mostly cache and I/O

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How much logic is actually stacked inside Huawei’s Kirin 9050 Pro?

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Qualcomm has reached a deal to license Huawei patents behind the LogicFolding chip-stacking method, Bloomberg reports. The technology, which is used in the Kirin 9050 Pro, splits nearly every block across two bonded dies, and a teardown and die shots show the lower die holds mostly cache and I/O.

Qualcomm’s multiyear, cross-license deal with Huawei has a wide scope, covering 5G devices, AI services, near- and co-packaged optics and networks, a Huawei spokesperson told Bloomberg. Qualcomm also intends to purchase specific Huawei U.S. patents in compute, AI, networking, and other technologies, according to a release. Neither company’s announcement named any patents, LogicFolding, or any chip that uses it.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.