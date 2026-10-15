Russian chipmakers demo homegrown RISC-V and Arm chips with retro games — NES clone runs on Baikal microcontroller

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Russia's homegrown chipmaking continues apace despite sanctions.

MCST Elbrus chip
(Image credit: MCST)

Geopolitics and sanctions have mostly cut off the Russian public from Western hardware — at least officially. In recent ages, the country's homegrown chip designs are Arm, RISC-V, and Elbrus architectures. A handful of interesting designs were on display at the Microelectronics 26 (ME26) forum in Sochi, using retro gaming as a demonstration point. A couple of years back, the government even issued an order to create a high-end gaming console, albeit with relatively little success. The result of that initiative didn't appear to be on display at the event.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • anoldnewb
    The Elvis Hypercom-U seems suitable for drone navigation and target recognition. It is a "SoC packing four Arm Cortex-A53 CPU cores at up to 1.2 GHz, dual ELcore-50 DSPs, a PowerVR GE8300 GPU, and dedicated video, image, and navigation processing blocks." It would be a shame if the fab went offline.
    Reply
  • bit_user
    The article said:
    Finally, there were MCST's Elbrus-based PCs, though the tweeter offered few details on which were on display. For context, Elbrus is a Russian-developed chip architecture, often poised as the basis for high-end desktop and server applications.
    Well, they use VLIW-type cores. So, they're good at numerical performance, but pretty lousy at things like compiling and web browsing.
    Reply