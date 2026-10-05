Russian firm completes country's first 130nm-capable chipmaking tool, trails modern equipment by 25 years — despite debut, realistic volume production unlikely before 2029

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Conducting internal testing.

ZNTC
(Image credit: ZNTC)

Russia-based Zelenograd Nanotechnology Center (ZNTC) has completed the third R&D stage of the company's first lithography tool capable of processing 200-mm wafers using a 130nm process technology, reports CNews. The tool is currently being tested internally and is years away from being used at a real fab to produce chips in mass quantities. Blogger Dmitrii Kuznetsov suggests that the device is the "first Russian 130nm-capable lithograph" that consists of components made in Russia. This may not be the case, though.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.