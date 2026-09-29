Silicon is starting to design silicon — how AI is being used in chipmaking, from EDA tools to OpenAI's Jalapeño and beyond

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How close is AI to designing the very same chips it runs on?

Render of the word AI on a background
(Image credit: Synopsys)

In late August, Architect Labs claimed it had designed a chip that was almost entirely developed by AI, an industry-first achievement. AI is already used to optimize floorplans, placement and routing, verification, and other stages of semiconductor development. Generative AI can assist engineers with RTL code, whereas emerging agentic systems can operate electronic design automation (EDA) tools, analyze results, identify problems, modify designs, and repeat the process with increasingly less human intervention. Meanwhile, human engineers still define and develop architectures and make fundamental design decisions that determine what a chip does and how it works.

This creates a curious feedback loop. Today's AI models run on processors designed by human engineers with growing assistance from AI; those models can then help design more capable processors for the next generation of AI systems. As EDA vendors and semiconductor companies give AI control over progressively larger portions of the design process, the industry is gradually moving from humans using AI tools to design chips toward AI systems participating in the design of the hardware on which their successors will run.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.