SK hynix reportedly discussing US memory chip manufacturing with Intel — options include leasing Ohio plant or forming joint venture with other AI hyperscalers

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This could potentially be the first HBM manufacturing plant in the U.S.

an SK hynix factory
(Image credit: Getty Images)

South Korean memory chip manufacturer SK hynix is in talks with Intel to start manufacturing inside the U.S., according to Reuters. The company is reportedly considering multiple options, including leasing space at the under-construction Intel Ohio One site and forming a joint venture with Intel and other AI hyperscalers desperate for HBM.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.