SK hynix unveils 'iHBM' thermal architecture that cools AI memory at the source — integrated cooling elements inside HBM interface cut thermal resistance by 30%, target next-gen HBM5 accelerators and dense AI data centers

In an official press release today, May 26, SK hynix announced 'iHBM,' a memory heat management technology designed to enhance AI system performance. The thermal packaging solution enhances heat dissipation by integrating (Integrated Cooling Elements) ICEs directly into the HBM package. SK hynix says the result is an over 30% reduction in thermal resistance, “ensuring stable operating characteristics even in high-temperature and high-load environments.”

The iHBM architecture embeds non-conductive, silicon-based cooling elements directly into the Die-to-Die Physical Layer (D2D PHY), the critical, high-speed connection interface between the HBM base die and the AI processor, which is prone to high temperature spikes as a result of extreme data traffic. By placing cooling elements in this layer, SK hynix mitigates the severe thermal throttling that cripples AI system performance during heavy computational workloads.

The company believes that structurally preventing thermal throttling will enable next-generation memory layers (targeted for future generations like HBM5) to scale to higher stack heights and sustain maximum data transfer speeds under the heavy computational loads of AI data centers.

Latest Videos From

“iHBM is the optimal solution for minimizing heat generation developed by combining memory design capabilities and advanced packaging technology,” said SK hynix Vice President Lee Kang-wook. “We will proactively provide the value customers need in the AI environment and further solidify our leadership in AI memory.”

SK hynix plans to apply iHBM technology from next-generation products, such as HBM5, to meet the thermal management requirements of high-performance computing (HPC), AI data centers, and other ultra-high-density and ultra-high-bandwidth environments, thereby improving overall system stability and efficiency.

A conceptual diagram of the ‘iHBM Solution’ unveiled by SK hynix (Image credit: SK Hynix)

Heat management is one of the biggest challenges facing HBM (High-Bandwidth Memory) technology. Unlike conventional memory, HBM achieves massive bandwidth by vertically stacking multiple DRAM dies, dramatically shortening the distance data must travel and enabling far higher transfer speeds with better power efficiency.

To minimize latency and feed AI processors fast enough to avoid bottlenecks, HBM is placed extremely close to the GPU or AI accelerator on the same package, connected through a high-speed silicon interposer. However, this dense arrangement also creates severe thermal problems.