SMIC posts record $3B quarter and hikes wafer prices — US sanctions hand Chinese foundry a captive AI market

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China's only 7nm-class foundry ran at 93.7% utilization last quarter, blew past its own guidance, and told customers to expect "fairer pricing."

SMIC Logo on top of a building
(Image credit: Getty Images / Hector Retamal)

SMIC posted its first $3 billion quarter earlier this month, with revenue up 36.1% year on year, net profit nearly tripling to $479.2 million. Co-CEO Zhao Haijun told analysts the next day that the Shanghai foundry will charge more for wafers processed in the third quarter after price negotiations concluded in the first. Utilization hit 93.7% against demand Zhao said SMIC can't fully meet, driven by Chinese AI data center buildouts that U.S. export controls have cut off from TSMC and Samsung at the leading edge. "Since there's still a big gap between industry-leading wafer prices and SMIC's current prices, we need to negotiate with customers for fairer pricing," Zhao said on the call.

The quarter blew SMIC's own out of the water on every front. The company had guided to 14% to 16% sequential revenue growth and a 20% to 22% gross margin; it delivered 20% growth to $3.01 billion and a 25.3% margin, up from 20.1% in Q1. Wafer shipments rose 14% quarter-on-quarter to 2.9 million 8-inch equivalents, blended selling prices climbed 5.7%, and Q3 guidance calls for a 26% to 28% gross margin. China accounted for 90% of revenue.

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Luke James
Luke James
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Luke James is a freelance writer and journalist.  Although his background is in legal, he has a personal interest in all things tech, especially hardware and microelectronics, and anything regulatory. 