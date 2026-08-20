SMIC posted its first $3 billion quarter earlier this month, with revenue up 36.1% year on year, net profit nearly tripling to $479.2 million. Co-CEO Zhao Haijun told analysts the next day that the Shanghai foundry will charge more for wafers processed in the third quarter after price negotiations concluded in the first. Utilization hit 93.7% against demand Zhao said SMIC can't fully meet, driven by Chinese AI data center buildouts that U.S. export controls have cut off from TSMC and Samsung at the leading edge. "Since there's still a big gap between industry-leading wafer prices and SMIC's current prices, we need to negotiate with customers for fairer pricing," Zhao said on the call.

The quarter blew SMIC's own out of the water on every front. The company had guided to 14% to 16% sequential revenue growth and a 20% to 22% gross margin; it delivered 20% growth to $3.01 billion and a 25.3% margin, up from 20.1% in Q1. Wafer shipments rose 14% quarter-on-quarter to 2.9 million 8-inch equivalents, blended selling prices climbed 5.7%, and Q3 guidance calls for a 26% to 28% gross margin. China accounted for 90% of revenue.

Demand isn’t coming from GPUs, however, with Zhao commenting that the surge came mostly from AI chips other than CPUs and GPUs, such as logic ICs, BCD power-management parts, and optical transceiver components, all in short supply. Meanwhile, growth in SMIC’s AI peripheral segment is expected to be around 40% for the quarter, while industrial and automotive chips rose to 16.5% of wafer revenue from 10.6% a year earlier.

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From bust to boom

SMIC's utilization sat at 68.1% in the first quarter of 2023 and averaged 75% that year as net profit fell more than 60% and gross margin dropped 16.4 points to 21.9%. As late as early 2025, it was reported that SMIC and Hua Hong were cutting mature-node prices to defend share against a wall of new Chinese capacity. The company that spent 2023 and 2024 discounting into overcapacity spent 2026 raising prices by around 10% in December, negotiating targeted increases in capacity-constrained segments in February, and applying another round to Q3 wafers.

Export controls did most of the work, with Washington’s restrictions keeping China's AI accelerator demand away from TSMC. Beijing has been redirecting that demand inward: the government wants 70% of silicon wafers sourced domestically this year, and a Bloomberg Intelligence survey of 60 Chinese tech executives in June found firms plan to spend 46% of their AI accelerator budgets on local chips over the next 12 months, up from 30% now. SMIC is the only Chinese foundry that mass-produces 7nm-class logic, which makes it the sole domestic route to silicon for Huawei's Ascend line and Cambricon's accelerators. A protected buyer pool, along with a mandated shift to domestic supply and a single qualified supplier at the leading edge, produces a textbook seller's market.

Hua Hong, China's second-largest foundry, reported utilization of 102.8% in the same week, with record revenue of $717.5 million, up 26.8% year on year. TrendForce data shows foundry prices across China rose 5% to 15% between Q1 and Q2, with a third round of increases being prepared for the second half. TSMC is reportedly raising prices across all its advanced nodes too, so SMIC's hikes track a global trend, but SMIC is doing it from a captive position TSMC doesn't have: its customers have no other choice.

China's AI chip designers post record first halves

Cambricon's first-half revenue rose 108% to 6 billion yuan (c. $890 million) with net profit up 122.6% to 2.3 billion yuan, per its Shanghai Stock Exchange filing reported by the South China Morning Post. Moore Threads grew first-half revenue 147% to 1.74 billion yuan and cut its net loss by 96%, and Biren projected first-half revenue growth of more than 1,850% off a small base ahead of a Hong Kong IPO. Memory maker CXMT raised $8.6 billion in Shanghai's biggest-ever semiconductor listing last month and surged 466% on debut to become the most valuable company on any mainland exchange. Every one of these firms sits on the U.S. Entity List or depends on suppliers that do, and every one just posted record or near-record numbers.

Beijing had until recently been blocking Chinese imports of U.S. accelerators. The US approved around 10 Chinese firms to buy Nvidia's H200 in May, but China had been blocking the purchases to protect domestic suppliers. Under Secretary of Commerce Jeffrey Kessler told a congressional hearing on July 14 that "very few" H200s had actually shipped. Officials have relented as of August 19, with ByteDance and Tencent each having received around 10,000 H200 chips, the first meaningful deliveries since the U.S. approved around 10 Chinese firms as buyers.

Some 20,000 delivered accelerators against Huawei's target of 600,000 Ascend 910Cs this year leaves Chinese cloud spending, which Goldman Sachs pegs at roughly $102 billion for 2026 in combined AI capex across Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance, and Baidu, landing overwhelmingly on domestic silicon.

SMIC's 7nm yields and the HBM shortage

SMIC's leading-edge economics remain brutal, however, with industry sources cited by the Financial Times putting SMIC's 5nm and 7nm prices 40% to 50% above TSMC's with yields of less than a third, a consequence of running multi-patterned DUV on nodes designed for EUV. The wafers SMIC is repricing are overwhelmingly mature-node parts, where its cost position is sound; the advanced capacity that feeds Ascend production stays yield-limited and expensive per good die regardless.

Memory, not logic, caps accelerator output anyway, and SemiAnalysis estimates Huawei has been drawing down a stockpile of roughly 13 million Samsung HBM stacks acquired before the late-2024 controls, and domestic HBM from CXMT will cover only a fraction of 2026 Ascend targets.

SMIC's own profit surge also comes with a glaring asterisk: CFO Wu Junfeng said the near-tripling was boosted by a one-time gain from a subsidiary. Demand for its silicon rests largely on policy rather than proven end markets, with an analyst tally cited by Asia Times putting China's top 11 listed chip firms at a combined average of roughly 122 times projected 2026 earnings.