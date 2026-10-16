Taiwan raising $4 billion to build industrial park in Texas to support US chipmaking supply chain — project to support countless small manufacturers crucial to TSMC, Foxconn supply chain

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This would help TSMC's supply chain move into the U.S.

a chip with the Taiwanese flag on it
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taiwan is raising at least $4 billion through the Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association to build an industrial park in Texas. According to Bloomberg, the site is designed to support the countless smaller manufacturers that major manufacturers like TSMC and Foxconn rely on.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.