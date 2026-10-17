Taiwan targets illicit AI server exports to China with five-year prison terms — strict new controls follow US tariff deal and Super Micro raid

News
By
Published

This could make it easier for prosecutors to charge AI chip smugglers.

Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Park in Taipei
(Image credit: Jowi Morales/Tom's Hardware)

Taiwan is expanding its list of controlled exports to include AI servers and the latest chips in a move to align its policies with the U.S.’s trade bans. Bloomberg reports that after the export controls take effect, anyone caught smuggling these items will be criminally charged under the Foreign Trade Act, which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison and/or a fine of around $92,500.

“Going forward, some of our measures on controlled items will correspond to American ones because we have made quite some commitments in the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade,” Taiwan Minister of Economic Affairs Kung Ming-hsin said. The two parties signed the trade deal earlier this year, which saw the U.S. cutting tariffs on Taiwanese goods down to 15% in exchange for direct investments in the U.S. tech industry, among others.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.