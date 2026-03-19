Tesla hiring semiconductor fabs construction manager — Elon Musk's ambitious Terafab project begins

Tesla has begun to hire personnel for its upcoming semiconductor production facility operation, tentatively known as Terafab, as noticed by Sawyer Merritt. Among the first people that Tesla is trying to hire is a manager who will oversee the whole end-to-end fab program, which indicates that the whole fab program is not in its early stages, but rather in its pre-stages and currently does not have a scope, strategy, or execution plan.

The position in question is a Technical Program Manager (TPM) for semiconductor infrastructure at Tesla, who will be focused on end-to-end fab program delivery — from concept and design to ramp, and even production readiness. Normally, a TPM is responsible for a technical program with a well-defined scope, but in this case, the TPM will own the full lifecycle of the semiconductor infrastructure program.

Specifically, the TPM role will include fab project definition and design, permitting, construction, onsite/offsite infrastructure development, tool installation, production qualification, and even production ramp. While there are certainly highly experienced managers who can oversee an end-to-end fab program, there are probably only about a hundred of them across the world, which raises the question of why Elon Musk's Tesla has not negotiated with them first directly, and if it has, why did they turn the potentially lucrative offering down?

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Among the requirements that Tesla has for the candidates are 10+ years in program/project management, including 5+ years in semiconductor/high-tech manufacturing. In addition, the candidate must have a proven track record leading projects with over $100 million in capital expenditure. In addition, they must be familiar with how fab infrastructure works as well as with modern process technologies, which clearly limits candidates to those with experience at leading chipmakers.

The job description indicates that Tesla is past the exploratory phase but is very far away from construction, which means in a late planning as well as pre-FID (final investment decision) stage. The fact that the role includes responsibilities like business case development, executive alignment, and program approval suggests that funding and internal commitment have not been finalized. At the same time, references to conceptual and detailed design, permitting, and EPC execution imply that the company already has a more or less defined direction and is preparing to transition into actual implementation.

That said, Tesla is likely forming the core team that will lock scope, validate costs, and push the project into full-scale construction. We may well say that the fab is no longer hypothetical, but it is also not yet a committed asset. How much time it will take to develop that asset is something that remains to be seen, as Elon Musk once proposed to build a fab that contains wafers at all times (which will require brand-new equipment) and even promised to eat a burger at the fab's premises.

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