Tesla hiring semiconductor fabs construction manager — Elon Musk's ambitious Terafab project begins

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But how many years away is it?

Elon Musk
(Image credit: Getty / Fabrice Coffrini)

Tesla has begun to hire personnel for its upcoming semiconductor production facility operation, tentatively known as Terafab, as noticed by Sawyer Merritt. Among the first people that Tesla is trying to hire is a manager who will oversee the whole end-to-end fab program, which indicates that the whole fab program is not in its early stages, but rather in its pre-stages and currently does not have a scope, strategy, or execution plan.

The position in question is a Technical Program Manager (TPM) for semiconductor infrastructure at Tesla, who will be focused on end-to-end fab program delivery — from concept and design to ramp, and even production readiness. Normally, a TPM is responsible for a technical program with a well-defined scope, but in this case, the TPM will own the full lifecycle of the semiconductor infrastructure program.

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