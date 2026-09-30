The state of agentic AI in chip design tools in 2026 — Cadence, Synopsys, and Siemens all pitch autonomous engineers

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With different ideas of “autonomous,” the new AI agents all answer to older tools.

Render of a chip being taken apart
(Image credit: Cadence)

Three companies, Cadence, Synopsys, and Siemens EDA, dominate chip design software. Their software takes you from chip specification to a manufacturable layout. As AI has rapidly advanced, so have their Electronic Design Automation (EDA) agents, all sporting notable improvements in 2026. The addition of a reasoning model helps drive that flow for Cadence’s ChipStack super agent, Synopsys’ AgentEngineer, and Siemens’ Fuse EDA AI agent, each with its own claims to fame. Cadence at Computex on June 1 said its agent reached what it calls Level 5 autonomy. Rob Knoth, Senior Group Director of Strategy and New Ventures at Cadence, told Tom’s Hardware Premium that the demo was “what we call bounded Level 5 in one domain,” with the bulk of super-agent tech at “I’d say advanced Level 4.”

Synopsys said its spec-to-RTL (Register Transfer Level) workflow shown on March 11 reached “L4,” and the company told Tom’s Hardware Premium it now claims L5 capabilities for its long-horizon agents. Siemens’ agent launched March 16 with “self-verifying” loops announced on July 26. Meanwhile, outside these big three, Empyrean’s chairman, Liu Weiping, stated on Sept. 9 that its agent cut a layout task from four weeks to one, according to the South China Morning Post.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.