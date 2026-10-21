Four workers killed after fall at TSMC’s 2nm fab construction site — accident marks at least nine construction deaths since 2024, broken bolt on a steel connection plate suspected as cause behind tragic accident (updated)

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Four contract workers fell with steel parts during Phase 4 hoisting work, which is now halted.

Red TSMC letters in front of a white TSMC building with a large round window
(Image credit: TSMC)
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Update - October 21, 11:20 am ET: In an update, local media reports that all four TSMC workers involved in an accident at its 2nm Fab 22 site in Kaohsiung have died. Reports indicate the accident was caused by a broken connecting plate bolt. TSMC has suspended all steel structure work at the site and all of its new plants in Taiwan while it investigates the cause of the accident. The rest of the story remains below as first published.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.